Martin Compston has spilled on the possibility of a new series of Line Of Duty.

Police thriller Line Of Duty first started in 2012 on BBC Two and proved an instant hit.

The most recent sixth series aired last year and fans have been asking if there will be another series ever since.

Martin Compston – who plays Steve Arnott in Line of Duty - appeared on The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X this morning to chat about the show as well as new ITV drama Our House.

Speaking about the future of Line Of Duty, he shared: "I’m delighted with the response, in terms of people are now really intrigued to see if there is another one, but there's nothing changed for us in terms of where we're at after we finish a series.

"We always take, like, a year between at least... before w... the dust settles and Jed [Mercurio, Line Of Duty creator] figures out whether there's a story to tell.

"So I'm delighted that people are so excited and so desperate to find out but, as I say, this is what we've done after every series so we'll just wait and see what he thinks."

Martin went on to say he would be eager to do another series after the last was filmed under strict pandemic protocols.

He explained: "Look, there’s no way to... it's not an excuse to kind of go and do a show just because you want a night out or whatever, but it's such a sociable show in terms of us, pals, and going out with crew and all that stuff.

"And we filmed the last one during COVID and all that, and it was a tough shoot and kind of miserable, because we were one of the first jobs back and it was literally on set, nowhere near anybody, and then back to your flat. We couldn't even mix with each other.

"So I think for us, it wouldn't be nice to go out that way, we'd like to do one more with everybody and have it… but again that’s no reason to go..."

Encouraged to "do one more" by host Chris, Martin replied: "I think there’s definitely scope for it."

You can watch episodes of Line Of Duty on BBC iPlayer here.