Desperate Measures: New Channel 5 'action thriller' drama announced

Channel 5 has announced brand new drama Desperate Measures coming in 2022.

The four-part series follows diligent bank clerk Rowan, who has raised her teenage son Finn on a lawless estate whilst paying off her absent father’s debts.

A teaser shares: "Rowan’s life spirals when Finn is coerced into a botched drug deal by a local gang. With Finn’s life on the line and a violent gang leader encroaching on her life, Rowan is faced with recuperating the money that Finn lost.

"Desperate to save her son and having exhausted all options, Rowan commits to a dangerous heist at the bank she works in."

Casting for the drama is to be announced with shooting due to begin later this year.

Made by production company Clapperboard - behind The Teacher with Sheridan Smith - Desperate Measures will be produced in association with international distributor Eccho Rights.

Mike Benson and Julie Ryan team up again as executive producers for Clapperboard, whilst Adam Barth and Nicola Söderlund serve as executive producers for Eccho Rights. Helen Ostler (The Last Kingdom) is the producer, whilst Anthony Philipson (Our Girl) will be the director of the series.

It's one of two new dramas announced by Channel 5 along-side four-part series The Winter Child.

Sebastian Cardwell, Deputy Chief Content Officer UK, at Paramount said: "I’m delighted to be working with the talented Clapperboard team again on these exciting additions to our scripted slate.

"These new commissions for 2022 illustrate the continued growth of Channel 5’s thriving drama portfolio, and I’m looking forward to seeing them come to fruition over the next year."

Mike Benson, Managing Director, Clapperboard added: “Desperate Measures will be our first foray into producing an action thriller, which asks how far you’d be prepared to go in protection of your loved ones? Quite far it turns out!"