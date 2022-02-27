Trigger Point will return for second series announce ITV

Trigger Point will return for a second series on ITV, it's been announced.

Fresh from the climatic ending of the first series tonight (27 February), ITV has confirmed the show will return for another outing in 2023.

The series which focuses on the Expo officers who risk their lives daily on ‘the long walk’ towards danger, has been lauded by both critics and audiences alike.

Vicky McClure will reprise her role as bomb disposal operative ‘Expo’, Lana Washington, for the Metropolitan Police Bomb Disposal Squad in the new six part series.

Trigger Point was written by screenwriting newcomer Daniel Brierley and produced by Jed Mercurio’s HTM Television.

ITV's Head of Drama Polly Hill commented: “I am so delighted to see Trigger Point return. Vicky is stunning as Lana and it’s brilliantly produced by Jed and HTM, but I also want to congratulate Daniel for his scripts.

"To have held the audience in a state of tension for 6 hours so brilliantly, you can’t believe it’s his first show.

"I can’t wait to see where series two takes Lana and her team.”

Jed Mercurio added: "Everyone at HTM Television is thrilled by the success of Trigger Point.

"Thanks to all our brilliant cast and crew and especially to the viewers who watched in such large numbers.

"We've received unswerving support from ITV throughout the production and we are delighted to have been commissioned for a second series."

Writer Daniel Brierley added: “I’m honoured and excited to be given the chance to continue Lana’s story. I feel there’s many more twists and turns in her future.

"It’s been thrilling to see how the public have responded to our show and I can’t wait to see what they will make of the next instalment!”

ITV say that the first series has so far averaged more than 9 million viewers across ITV, ITV Hub and Brit Box.

Series one of Trigger Point is available to watch online via ITV Hub and BritBox.