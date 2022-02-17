The Witchfinder cast and first look at new BBC Two comedy series

The Witchfinder is the new comedy series coming to BBC Two - here's all you need to know.

The new six-part show stars Tim Key and Daisy May Cooper.

Set in the 1640s, it follows a witchfinder and his suspect on a road-free road trip through an England gripped by civil war, famine and plague.

Others on the cast include Jessica Hynes (Spaced, W1A), Daniel Rigby (Landscapers, Flowers), Tuwaine Barrett (Blue Story, The Personal History of David Copperfield), Reece Shearsmith (Inside No. 9, The League of Gentlemen), Julian Barratt (The Mighty Boosh, Mindhorn), Ricky Tomlinson (The Royle Family, Cracker) and Rosie Cavaliero (Hunderby, Peep Show)

They're joined by Cariad Lloyd (Murder in Successville, Peep Show), Ellie White (The Other One, Stath Lets Flats), Vincent Franklin (The Thick of It, Gentleman Jack), Joplin Sibtain (Avenue 5, White Gold), Allan Mustafa (People Just Do Nothing, The Curse), Seb Cardinal (Cardinal Burns, This Time with Alan Partridge) and Dan Skinner (Shooting Stars, The Angelos Epithemiou Show).

A teaser shares: "It’s the year of our Lord 1645 and fear of witchcraft is rife. Puritanical Christianity, deep-seated superstition and a willingness to scapegoat outsiders have created a tinderbox of suspicion in which few are safe.

"In this environment, witchfinding has flourished, as self-appointed witch experts achieve hero status by investigating accusations of witchery and extracting confessions.

"A failing witchfinder (Tim Key) transports a suspected witch (Daisy May Cooper) across 1640s East Anglia to a trial that could change his fortunes forever. But his captive is the worst possible travel companion: an inquisitive, uncouth woman whose ability to prick his pomposity and ask uncomfortable questions turns a straightforward journey into a life-changing ordeal."

The Witchfinder will start soon to BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

