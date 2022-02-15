Hot Property Celebrity specials line-up revealed for new BBC Three series

Hit dating show Hot Property is back on BBC Three with a brand new celebrity series.

In the show, trusted wingman Yung Filly travels around the UK to meet single people looking for love.

In each episode, he takes the Hot Property singletons through the keyhole, snooping around the homes of potential suitors, deciding who to date based purely on the stuff they own, the rooms they live in, and the verdict of their friends and family.

The singletons will then choose who to head out on a date with to see if there is any attraction 'IRL'.

Hot Property Celebrity specials

Those taking part across the new series are:

Ellie Diamond, finalist of the second series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: “I loved having Filly here in Scotland - and having a nosy into other people’s houses was so fun! I can't wait for you all to see what we got up to.”

Geordie reality TV star Chloe Ferry: "It was such a fantastic experience filming with the BBC for Hot Property. I loved meeting Filly who kept me laughing as I was nervous about my blind date… but you will have to keep your eyes peeled to find out more!”

The Apprentice's Ryan-Mark Parsons: “Hot Property has put some spice back into my life. Filly has been the chilli to my boiled chicken breast — filming the show was an exciting & wild experience.”

Love Island's Scott Thomas: “I genuinely had the best time filming Hot Property with Yung Filly! This guys energy is amazing and we got up to some right mischief scoping round the three properties. I definitely didn’t expect to find what we found, and my final date was VERY different to what I’m used to. BUT I loved the whole experience!”

BBC Radio 1Xtra’s Snoochie Shy: “Had a lit time snooping in other people’s homes, shout out to Filly who was cupid… just less cute, no wings, and from south London.”

Model Imogen Thomas: ‘I loved being back in my homeland, showing Yung Filly the way of the Welsh and had a fab time filming the series’

Magician Dan Rhodes: “This was such a fun experience. It brings dating to a whole new level and was very funny at times while filming. I had a blast with everyone and even managed to get a few tricks in there too!”

Pro boxer Lawrence Okolie: “What an experience Hot Property was, I had the best time filming the show and I now know Filly is my go to wingman in the search for Mrs Okolie.”

Hot Property will air on BBC Three and iPlayer.