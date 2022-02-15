Here We Go: New sitcom comes to BBC One and iPlayer

New sitcom Here We Go is coming to BBC One and BBC iPlayer for a full series in 2022.

The show follows one-off pilot Pandemonium which aired in December 2020.

Here We Go will feature all-star cast including Alison Steadman (Gavin & Stacey), Katherine Parkinson (The IT Crowd), Jim Howick (Ghosts), Tom Basden (After Life), Freya Parks (School’s Out Forever), and Tori Allen-Martin (London Kills).

Written by Tom Basden the show follows the highs and lows of the Jessop family as they navigate a combination of life’s everyday challenges – changing careers, keeping the romance alive within a marriage, adopting a healthier lifestyle, kidnapping a dog, destroying a swimming pool and sabotaging a wedding.

A teaser shares: "Having filmed his family’s disastrous attempt to carve out a holiday in the midst of the pandemic in the 2020 pilot episode, the series sees youngest son Sam continue to document the Jessop family across the year.

"Moving back and forward in time, each episode offers an intimate, observed and absurd exposé of a modern British family doing its best to support each other, if accidentally annoying everyone else in the process.

"Although nothing quite goes to plan for the Jessops, their indomitable spirit sees them find moments of unexpected delight among the disappointment and laughing in the face of disaster, promising a surfeit of hilarious moments for viewers to enjoy."

Writer Tom Basden said: “I’m delighted to be bringing the Jessop family to BBC One this year. Hopefully their spectacular failures will make the rest of us feel a bit better about ourselves.”

Jon Petrie, Director of BBC Comedy, added: “Tom is a comedy writer at the very top of his game and we can’t wait to see this modern family sitcom develop into a full series on BBC One, which it truly deserves.”

Josh Cole, Head of Comedy for BBC Studios Comedy Productions commented: “Here We Go is a passion project for us and one we are hugely excited about. Tom Basden’s scripts are exceptional, and bottle the unique dynamics, and occasional frustrations, of time spent with the family”.

A release date for the full series is to be announced.

For now you can watch the original pilot titled Pandemonium on iPlayer here.

