Devils series 2 release date and first look trailer as show returns to Sky

Devils series 2 is on its way to Sky and NOW - here's all you need to know.

The high-stakes financial thriller stars Alessandro Borghi and Patrick Dempsey.

Based on the The Devils by Guido Maria Brera (published by Rizzoli), the second eight-part series, through fragments of reality interwoven with fictional characters, continues the story of the silent yet devastating financial war that has been affecting the Western world over the last decade. An underground war, fought with the most powerful of weapons: money.

Series 2 will debut in Spring 2022 in the UK on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW with an exact release date to be announced.

For now you can watch a first trailer below...

Alongside the two leads - Alessandro Borghi as Massimo Ruggero, who at the end of the first series was appointed CEO of the New York-London Investment Bank, and Patrick Dempsey as Dominic Morgan, one of the most influential figures in the world of international finance - the returning cast also includes Malachi Kirby (The Race – Corsa mortale, Radici), Pia Mechler (Everything Is Wonderful), and Paul Chowdhry (Live at the Apollo, Swinging with the Finkels) who reprise their roles as Pirates, Ruggero’s loyal team of traders. Lars Mikkelsen (The Killing, Sherlock, House of Cards) also returns as Daniel Duval, founder of Subterranea.

Series 2 will see the regular cast joined by Li Jun Li (Damages, Minority Report, Wu Assassins) who plays Wu Zhi, the new Head of Trading of NYL, Joel de la Fuente (Law & Order, The Man in the High Castle) as Cheng Liwei, a new member of the Board and Clara Rosager (The Rain, Il concorso) as Nadya Wojcik, Dominic’s brilliant new protégé.

A synopsis for series 2 shares: "2016, Brexit is just around the corner and Trump is fiercely striving to be elected President of the United States. It’s been 4 years since Massimo Ruggero successfully thwarted Dominic Morgan's plan against the Euro and despite paying a high personal price, Massimo has decided to remain CEO of NYL.

"Increasingly challenged by the board, Massimo has decided to pursue a policy of pro-Chinese acquisitions, bringing in new investors and team members from China. But it is his old mentor Dominic Morgan who reappears and warns him: the new Chinese partners are ready to betray him to wage a silent war between China and the US for the technological control of the data of millions of people. Massimo will have to team up with Dominic if he wants to fight on the right side.

"Who should Massimo believe? A question that, between social media platforms, Bitcoins and 5G, will take him up to 2020: in the midst of the global pandemic, Massimo will finally have to choose which side to take."

Series 1 of Devils is currently available on NOW and Sky on demand.

