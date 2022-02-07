Strike: Filming begins on new series with Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger

BBC One has confirmed first details of the new series of Strike.

Strike - Troubled Blood is the fifth instalment in the TV adaptations of J.K. Rowling’s best-selling crime novels written under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith.

Tom Burke (The Souvenir, War And Peace) and Holliday Grainger (Animals, The Capture) will return to their roles as Cormoran Strike and Robin Ellacott respectively.

Further returning cast includes Kerr Logan (Alias Grace, Showtrial) as Matthew, Sarah Sweeney (Bastard Executioner, Cider With Rosie) as Lucy, and Ben Crompton (Game Of Thrones, Rebecca) as Shanker.

Meanwhile, new cast appearing in the series include Linda Bassett (Call The Midwife, What If If Only), Kierston Wareing (I Love My Mum, The Take), Abigail Lawrie (Our Ladies, Tin Star), Anna Calder-Marshall (The Third Day, Harlots), Fionnula Flanagan (Lost, The Others), Cherie Lunghi (Unforgotten, Midsomer Murders), Jack Greenlees (The Trial Of Christine Keeler, The Swarm), Daniel Peacock (Robin Hood Prince Of Thieves, Only Fools And Horses) and Ruth Sheen (Unforgotten, It’s A Sin).

They'll be joined by Syrus Lowe (Avenue 5, The Inheritance), Carol MacReady (This Is Going To Hurt, Gentleman Jack), Sophie Ward (A Very English Scandal 2: The Duchess Of Argyll, Moonstone), Robin Askwith (The Train To Christmas, The Madam Blanc Mysteries), Genevieve Hulme-Beaman (Burn It All, Rebecca’s Boyfriend), Christina Cole (Suits, Innocent), Ian Radford (Coronation Street, The Man With The Iron Heart), Philip Cornwell (Call The Midwife, Dodger) and Kenneth Cranham (Hatton Garden, Layer Cake).

A synopsis of the series shares: "Private detective Cormoran Strike is visiting his family in Cornwall when he’s approached by a woman asking for help finding her mother, Margot Bamborough, who went missing under mysterious circumstances in 1974.

"Strike’s never tackled a cold case, before let alone one 40 years old, but despite the slim chance of success he’s intrigued and takes it on, adding to the long list of cases that he and his partner in the agency Robin Ellacott are currently working on. And Robin herself is also juggling a messy divorce and unwanted male attention, as well as battling her own feelings about Strike.

"As Strike and Robin investigate Margot’s disappearance, they come up against a fiendishly complex case with leads that include tarot cards, a psychopathic serial killer and witnesses who cannot all be trusted. And they learn even cases 40 years old can prove to be deadly."

Strike - Troubled Blood will air on BBC One with filming currently underway.

Past series are currently available to watch online now via BBC iPlayer.

