Ant & Dec's Limitless Win will return for a second series on ITV, it's been announced.

The new quiz show launched on ITV and ITV Hub in January with over 6 million tuning in for the opening episode.

Limitless Win features a never-ending money ladder allowing contestants to win the world’s first unlimited jackpot.

The first two episodes alone saw big wins with NHS workers Will and Kathryn taking away £500,000 and father and son Tony and Zee closely following with £250,000.

The current series concludes this Saturday night with a one pair of contestants set to climb farther up the limitless money ladder than anyone has ever been before as they play for more than £1 million - but will they manage to bank the cash? Or will they crash out and lose it all?

Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win concludes this Saturday, 8:30PM on ITV and ITV Hub.

Applications to be on the next series are open now from the ITV website here.

Ant McPartlin said: "We are thrilled that Limitless Win has been a hit with the viewers and is coming back for more.

"We’re beyond excited to be able do it all over again and we can’t wait to find new contestants to play the first TV show with a limitless jackpot!”

Declan Donnelly added: "We’re already preparing ourselves for another series of nail-biting drama, jeopardy and tension as we present more questions you can’t help but Google!

"We’re expecting more, and higher, dizzying climbs up the Limitless money ladder. We can’t wait.”