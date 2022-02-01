Stacey Solomon's Sort Your Life Out to return for new series on BBC One

Stacey Solomon's Sort Your Life Out will return for a brand new series on BBC One.

The show sees families’ lives completely transformed by Stacey and her team with much more than a traditional home makeover.

Following the first series last November, six brand new episodes are on their way to BBC One.

The BBC tease: "Houses are emptied of every possession and laid before each family so they can decide what stays, plus what must be discarded, sold or recycled. Meanwhile, Stacey’s expert team, consisting of carpenter king Robert Bent, organiser supreme Dilly Carter and Iwan Carrington the cleaning extraordinaire, transform the living space in time for the possessions to be moved back in, and the big reveal.

"Stacey and the whole team will be returning to challenge another 6 families to get rid of half their clutter, providing an abundance of helpful hacks and tidying tips for viewers along the way. Old furniture will be given a new lease of life, awkward living spaces turned into ingenious hidden storage, and plenty of organising solutions on how to sort out our stuff."

Stacey said: “There's nothing that brings me more joy than decluttering my home, so it was amazing to share my tips and tricks with wonderful families in the first series of Sort Your Life Out. Letting go of belongings can be a really vulnerable, challenging and emotional experience. I feel lucky to help people through the process and sort out their homes for the better. I can’t wait to be reunited with my dream team Dilly, Robert and Iwan for more incredible transformations.”

BBC Commissioning Editor, Beejal-Maya Patel added: "Sort Your Life Out is perfect television. These heart-warming stories of families overwhelmed by possessions and reluctant to let go of the past, is something we can all relate to.

"Stacey, Dilly, Rob and Iwan do such a sensational job of not only revamping the house, but of transforming the families lives for the long-term. I’m thrilled we’ll get to see it return for a second series."

You can currently catch up on the first series of Sort Your Life Out online now via BBC iPlayer.