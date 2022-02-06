tellymix
Chloe cast revealed in full for new BBC One drama

Meet the Chloe 2022 cast

Posted by Kayleigh Jade
Becky (ERIN DOHERTY) - (C) York Tillyer/Real World - Photographer: York Tillyer
Chloe is the new drama on BBC One - here's a full run down of who's on the cast.

The six-part series comes from creator and writer Alice Seabright (director, Sex Education) and is described as a "mystery about obsession, deceit, identity and grief".

A teaser reveals: "The drama follows Becky Green who has been watching Chloe Fairbourne via her perfect social media images for some time; Chloe’s charmed life, adoring husband and circle of high-achieving friends are always just a click away.

"When Chloe dies suddenly, Becky assumes a new identity and infiltrates the enviable lives of Chloe's closest friends to find out what happened to her."

Chloe 2022 cast

Here's a full rundown of who's on the cast of Chloe:

Erin Doherty plays Becky Green
Billy Howle plays Elliot Fairbourne
Pippa Bennett-Warner plays Livia Fulton

Jack Farthing plays Richard Greenbank
Brandon Michael Hall plays Josh Stanfield
Lisa Palfrey plays Pam Green

Poppy Gilbert plays Chloe Fairbourne
Natasha Atherton plays Tara
Akshay Khanna plays Anish

Alexander Eliot plays Phil
Tom Espiner plays Michael Hapley
Orlando James plays Callum

Phoebe Nicholls plays Tiggy
Laura Regan plays Georgia Cowan

Watch Chloe on TV and online

Chloe starts on Sunday, 6 February at 9PM on BBC One. The second episode airs the very next day on Monday, 7 February.

Alternatively, the series will be available to watch online via iPlayer from 6 February.

The series has six episodes.

A full synopsis of the series shares: "This original six-part thriller follows Becky Green who spends her life on Chloe’s social media, always on the outside looking in, until a sudden tragedy pulls her in deeper than she ever dreamed possible.

"Armed with her new alter-ego, Sasha, Becky makes herself indispensable to Livia and a party in Elliot's honour gives her the chance to get closer to Chloe's grief-stricken husband."

