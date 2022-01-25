Celebrity Big Brother Australia arrives on E4 this February.

The 11-part series, which aired in November 2021 Down Under, will air on E4 from 6 February 2022.

Advertisements

The Australian version will see 12 celebrities live together in Big Brother’s first ever ‘luxury hotel’ – but of course, there’ll be a Big Brother twist waiting for them.

They'll be playing for the chance to win a $100,000 prize for their chosen charity.

Those taking part include Olympic gold medallist, media personality and former political candidate, Caitlyn Jenner; Married at First Sight Australia contestant Jessika Power; half-brother to the Duchess of Sussex, Thomas Markle Jr. and Australian Survivor’s Luke Toki.

Joining them are model and actress Ellie Gonsalves; models Josh Carroll and Imogen Anthony; former Australian Football League player Dayne Beams; actor Bernard Curry; BB Aus 2021 contestant Daniel Hayes; former National Rugby League player Matt Cooper and author and former political aide, Omarosa Manigault Newman.

The Aussie version of CBB - titled Big Brother VIP - is hosted by Sonia Kruger and will see the celebrities challenged by the almighty Big Brother as they spend every waking moment together, compete in house tasks, nomination challenges and shocking evictions.

The arrival of Australia's Celebrity Big Brother to E4 follows recent rumours that a UK Celebrity Big Brother revival was in the works to air on the channel.

Big Brother last aired in 2018 on Channel 5 after originating on Channel 4 back in 2000.

Advertisements

Celebrity Big Brother winner turned Bit On The Side host Rylan recently revealed his ambition to bring Big Brother back full time.

"Next for me is to make sure that Big Brother comes back bigger and better than ever – I’ll be flying that flag as high as possible to make it a reality," he said.

More on: TV