Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? spin-off Fastest Finger First on its way to ITV

ITV is to launch a Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? spin-off game show.

Fastest Finger First will be hosted by Anita Rani and is inspired by the first round of the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? format.

Advertisements

It sees contestants competing to place answers to a multiple-choice question in a specific order against the clock.

In each episode, five contestants will face off with the top two going head to head in the Fastest Finger First duel.

The winner will then be given a guaranteed place in front of Jeremy Clarkson to play for £1 million in Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?.

Anita Rani said: "I’ve always loved ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?’ and was thrilled to be invited to host this spin-off. I’m a huge fan of quiz shows, and there is no doubt that Jeremy is a formidable host.

"I’m just relieved that in ‘Fastest Finger First,’ there isn’t a round for contestants to ask for my answers to the questions."

The spin-off was created by Matthew Worthy and Kieran Doherty, joint MDs of production company Stellify Media who are behind the rebooted Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? series.

Matthew Worthy said of the new show: "We were delighted, when back in 2018, ITV entrusted us with the re-boot of Millionaire with new host Jeremy Clarkson at the helm.

"Over the past four years, it has proved such a hit with audiences across the country and we are thrilled to create this new spin off for such an iconic game show."

Advertisements

Kieran Doherty added of the spin-off: "The premise of Fastest Finger First might be simple, but in no way is it easy to do.

"As with Millionaire, Fastest Finger First holds the same excitement and tension – knowing when to use your question’s safety net and when to risk it all to push on, creates really compelling viewing."