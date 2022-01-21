The Hit List returns to BBC One for new series - apply now!

The Hit List will return to BBC One with a new series - and applications are on sale now.

Hosts Rochelle and Marvin Humes will be back for brand new episodes later this year.

They'll preside over pairs of contestants as they try and name hit songs and artists from the last seven decades as quickly as possible, plus will of course once again be inviting viewers at home to play along too and shout their answers at the telly.

As ever, competing contestants will be vying to show off their music knowledge and make it all the way to the final chart rundown to be in with a chance of walking away with £10,000. But can they tell their Beastie Boys from their Spice Girls when there's a possible cash prize at stake?

You can apply now to be a contestant in the next series on the BBC website here.

Hosting duo Marvin and Rochelle Humes said today: “We are delighted that The Hit List is coming back for a fifth series on BBC One.

"We love making the show and hearing just how many people enjoy watching and playing along at home. It’s a perfect show for music lovers of all ages, and we look forward to it being on screens again in 2022.”

Karen Smith, Executive Producer of The Hit List, commented: “We’re thrilled to be commissioned for a fifth series already. We only launched The Hit List in 2019 and already it’s a Saturday night staple delivering big mainstream audiences with its thoroughly play-along format. It’s a joyous show to make and watch.”

Kate Phillips, Director of Entertainment at the BBC added: “We’re really pleased that this shout at your screen show is back! We know how much viewers of all ages enjoy playing and singing along, and in Rochelle and Marvin we have the perfect hosts.”

For now, you can catch up with recent episodes from the series on BBC iPlayer here.