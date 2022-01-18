Blankety Blank to return for new series with Bradley Walsh

Bradley Walsh will return to host a brand new series of Blankety Blank on BBC One.

The show, which sees six celebrities helping contestants to fill in missing blanks, will be back for a 10-episode run.

Advertisements

It follows the long-running quiz being rebooted last October, averaging audiences of almost 6 million across its first series in almost 20 years.

Remaining true to the original format, the new revival keeps the well-loved theme tune as well as the Blankety Blank cheque book and pen prize.

Celebrities that featured in the last series include Tess Daly, David Haye, Adil Ray, Jimmy Carr, Judi Love, Sue Perkins, Judy Murray, Craig Revel Horwood and Adjoa Andoh.

The new series promises another brilliant host of stars as well as offering a whole new collection of laugh out loud moments, which have helped to make Blankety Blank unmissable Saturday night TV.

The announcement comes on the 43rd anniversary of the first episode of Blankety Blank airing on our screens on this day in 1979.

Bradley Walsh said: "I absolutely love recording this show.

Advertisements

"We have some of the funniest comedians and some of Britain’s most well-known faces join us on the panel, and they’re incredible, but for me, it’s the players that steal the show.

" I’m looking forward to getting back into the studio and having a blast filming.”

Kate Phillips, Director of Entertainment Commissioning at the BBC added: “It’s been so brilliant having Blankety Blank back on the Beeb.

"And Bradley really is the perfect host for this very funny family show, dealing with unpredictable celebrities, contestants, and prizes!”

Charlie Irwin, Director of Programmes at programme makers Thames (a Fremantle label) said: “It’s astonishing to think that Blankety Blank has been a part of our lives for 43 years and we’re honoured to be able to continue entertaining audiences – particularly those who don’t remember the original series!”

Advertisements

Celebrity guests and broadcast details will be confirmed in due course.

For now you can apply to take part as a contestant online via the BBC website.