Oti Mabuse has hinted at her future on Strictly Come Dancing.

The dancer has just signed up for Dancing On Ice's judging panel and is also set to host ITV's dating show Romeo & Duet.

Combined with her work on The Masked Dancer, which is set to return for a second series, it remains to be seen if Oti will keep dancing on Strictly.

Speaking at the launch of Dancing On Ice this week, Oti wasn't giving much away about her future on the BBC One series.

She said: "For me I’m just really excited to be here on Dancing On Ice working and doing what I love.

"You know how I am, I work by the rules and there will be an announcement made. I can’t give a tease because I will be in trouble."

Oti added: "As a person in entertainment, I want to learn and grow and do as much as I can for as long as I can."

On signing up for Dancing On Ice, Oti shared: "I love dance, I love all things dance. I’m really actually honoured to be on a show that celebrates dance. I think this country loves that.

"Britain celebrates that, it embraces that and I love being a part of that culture in any capacity."

Oti joins returning judges Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean on the ice panel.

Oti enthused: "Ash and I have always been good friends. I’ve always said to him one day we’ll work together and I was saying that six or seven years ago so here we are.

"Last time I saw Chris he was a beagle! Jayne I haven’t met yet but I’m super excited to and have that gal pal relationship on the panel together."

Meanwhile Oti ruled out taking to the ice herself on the show.

She said: "It’s not about me. I’m there to actually just critique what I think is great movement and celebrate them or help them get better so they can win.

"I will not be getting up and skating."

The new series of Dancing On Ice starts at 6:30PM on Sunday, 16 January on ITV.