The Bay cast revealed for series 3 of the hit ITV drama

The Bay series 3 has arrived on ITV - here's a full run down of who's on the cast.

Set in the coastal town of Morecambe, The Bay is ITV's hit drama following a Family Liaison Officer.

Morven Christie led the first two series as DS Lisa Armstrong while series 3 sees Marsha Thomason (Cobra, White Collar) take up the lead role as new Family Liaison Officer, DS Jenn Townsend.

The Bay 2022 cast

Alongside Thomason, reprising their roles are Daniel Ryan (Innocent, Home Fires) as Anthony 'Tony' Manning, Erin Shanagher (Viewpoint, Peaky Blinders) as Karen Hobson, Thomas Law (The Worlds End, A Cinderella Story) as Eddie Martin and Andrew Dowbiggin (Cobra, Coronation Street) as James Clarke.

Joining the new series cast are:

Gary Lewis (Outlander, Rig45) as Vinnie Morrison

Rina Mahoney (Eleventh Hour) as Mariam Rahman

Vincent Regan (300, Troy) as Ray Conlon

Barry Sloane (Six, Revenge)

Mark Stanley (White House Farm, Honour) as Warren

Michael Karim (The Rook, Jekyll & Hyde) as Adnan Rahman

Zahra Ahmadi (Marcella, The Beast Must Die) as Kareem Riaz

Ash Tandon (Bodyguard, The Fantastic Flitcrofts)

Nadeem Islam (See Hear) as Jamal Rahman

Georgia Scholes (Hollyoaks) as Erin Fisher

Deepica Stephen as Shirin Persaud

Isabel Caswell as Molly Williams

Jenny Platt as Emma Williams

Adam Astill as Mike Williams

Watch The Bay on TV and online

Series 3 of The Bay will begin on ITV on TV on Wednesday, 12 January 2022 at 9PM.

New episodes will continue on TV weekly while the full six-part series will be immediately available to watch online via the ITV Hub after the first episode airs.

A synopsis of the opening episode shares: "DS Jenn Townsend, Morecambe’s new Family Liaison Officer, is immediately thrown into the deep end when a body washes up in the bay on her first day on the job.

"She must get under the skin of a grieving and complicated family if she has any chance of solving the premature death of an aspiring young boxer, whilst also trying to fit in with Manning and the rest of the team.

"At the same time, she has to navigate her blended family, who are struggling to settle in their new environment."