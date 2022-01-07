Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over returns to W for new three-part series

Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over will be back for three new episodes on the W channel.

Stacey Dooley will return to meet more extraordinary families and will lift the lid on a variety of unusual and fascinating lifestyles.

The third series will feature an International Women's Day special episode which sees Stacey spend a weekend with Harnaam Kaur, a positive influencer and motivational speaker who is living with and embracing the effect of PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome) on her appearance.

UKTV's head of factual and factual entertainment Hilary Rosen said: "We're delighted to continue our collaboration with Stacey on further episodes of the 'Sleeps Over' brand.

"Once again, Firecracker have secured hard-won access to fascinating families across the UK and this series promises to be a powerful, entertaining and thought-provoking watch."

W channel director Adam Collings added: "Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over is a huge hit with the W audience and a series that offers a real insight into the way that different families live. We can't wait to see who she visits next and the IWD special is an excellent addition to our celebrations on the channel this year."

Executive producer Alice Bowden commented: "It's always a privilege being invited into people's homes and in this bold new series Stacey spends the weekend with a fascinating array of families who deal with themes and issues that are central to who we are and how we live in the UK today."

Series 3 of Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over will air on W later this year.

W is available on Sky 109/245, Virgin 124/191, BT 311 & TalkTalk 407 / On demand on Sky and Virgin