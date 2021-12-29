Worzel Gummidge cast revealed for new episode Calliope Jane on BBC One

The cast of Worzel Gummidge's new episode Calliope Jane has been confirmed as it comes to BBC One.

Mackenzie Crook is back with his role inspired by the classic books by Barbara Euphan Todd.

Mackenzie will star and direct in a trio of new one-hour films to air for 2021.

The third airs tonight - Wednesday, 29 December at 7:15PM - on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Worzel Gummidge 2021 cast - Calliope Jane

Here's a full rundown of who's on the Calliope Jane episode of Worzel Gummidge:

Mackenzie Crook plays Worzel Gummidge

India Brown plays Susan

Thierry Wickens plays John

Rosie Cavaliero plays Mrs Braithwaite

Steve Pemberton plays Mr Braithwaite

Bill Bailey plays Mr Peregrine

Nneka Okoye plays Calliope Jane

Vicki Pepperdine plays Aunt Sally

Francesca Mills plays Earthy Mangold

Colin Michael Carmichael plays Soggy Bogart

Kiran Shah plays Chopper

Gus Browne plays Oswald Pollypop

Lucy Montgomery plays Jackie Pudding

Malik Ibheis plays Trike

A teaser of the episode shares: "Susan and John are excited when they learn that F R Peregrine’s Travelling Fair is coming to Scatterbrook for one night only. But as much as he’d love to join his friends, Worzel can’t be seen wandering around by humans. He recalls the legend of a fairground with an enchanted organ.

"It’s believed that, with the right music, the organ has the power to send humans to sleep so that scarecrows can enjoy the rides without the fear of being seen. At the museum, Aunt Sally finds herself agreeing to go on an adventure with another ex-fairground attraction, Calliope Jane, and it turns out Worzel isn’t the only scarecrow who wants to attend the fair...

"As the scarecrows descend the risk of being seen intensifies, but will the legend of the enchanted organ turn out to be true?"

Watch Worzel Gummidge on TV and online

Two previous episodes - Twitchers and Guy Forks - aired earlier in 2021.

You can catch up on the past episodes in the series online via the BBC iPlayer here.

Mackenzie first brought Worzel Gummidge to screen in 2019 with two Christmas specials while another one-off aired last Christmas.