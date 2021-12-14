Drawers Off returns to Channel 4 for second series with Jenny Eclair

Channel 4's day time drawing series Drawers Off will return for a second series.

Hosted by Jenny Eclair, Drawers Off sees amateur artists reveal their naked ambition as they compete to win a weekly cash prize.

Unlike in the first outing, where artists creating life-portraits of each other, this time around the artists will be drawing professional life models.

Channel 4 says the change will enable participants "to fully concentrate on producing portraits centered on the challenging, provocative, visually impactful and, of course, nude poses the models will create."

They continue: "At the end of each episode, each artist’s portrait will be displayed in the gallery and judged by their fellow competitors who will score their rivals’ work out of 10, with the highest-scoring piece going into the winner’s gallery.

"At the end of the week, the artists will vote for their favourite of the five artworks in the gallery, with the winning artist taking home the prize."

Drawers Off will once again air Monday-Fridays as part of Channel 4's daytime schedule.

Jo Street, Channel 4’s Head of Daytime and Features and Head of Hub, Glasgow, commented: "Drawers Off is a perfect example of the sort of bold and mischievous ideas we want for C4 daytime.

"Bringing together a diverse bunch of passionate people to be their talented, fabulous selves is exactly the vibe we want for afternoons on Channel 4. Bring on the bare bits and brilliant paintings."

Drawers Off will return in 2022. For now you can catch up with the first series online via All 4 here.