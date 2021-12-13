Dragons' Den is back for a new series with a new Dragon - here's all you need to know.

Hosted by Evan Davis, the business show sees budding entrepreneurs able to pitch their new business ideas and product innovations to a line up of investors.

Series 19 of Dragons' Den will arrive in the New Year on BBC One.

When does Dragons' Den start?

The new series of Dragons' Den starts on Thursday, 6 January at 8PM on BBC One.

Episodes will also stream online via BBC iPlayer where the most recent series is currently available to catch up.

The new series will have 14 episodes.

Meet the new Dragon!

28-year-old entrepreneur and Sunday Times best-selling author Steven Bartlett will join the BBC One show from its next series.

He will sit alongside Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman and Sara Davies on the latest episodes.

Bartlett is founder and former CEO of social media marketing agency The Social Chain which he set up from a bedroom in Manchester.

Steven Bartlett said: “I’ve been watching Dragons’ Den since I was 12 years old - it was my first window into the real world of business and investing. It’s a tremendous honour to join the Den, hopefully representing a new generation of entrepreneurs, inspiring young and specifically under-represented entrepreneurs to follow in my footsteps.”

Steven replaces Tej Lalvani on the show who announced his exit earlier in 2021.

Tej Lalvani said previously: “I’m truly excited for the upcoming series of Dragons’ Den, which looks set to be one of the best. However after an incredibly enjoyable four years as a Dragon I have decided that this next series will be my last.

"My commitment to the international growth and expansion of my core business and the numerous investments over the years sadly means I will be unable to dedicate the necessary time moving forward.

"I would like to thank the BBC for the great opportunity along with their support and understanding. I wish everyone on the team the very best as it’s been a true pleasure working together.”