Here's a very first look at Ant & Dec's new ITV game show Limitless Win.

The series will launch in January 2022 and will feature the world's first ever limitless jackpot.

A teaser reveals: "Every question is an opportunity to climb the endless money ladder and reach the big money, but only a correct answer banks the cash. Push their luck too far and they’ll crash out of the game and lose it all.

"Packed with drama, jeopardy and real emotion, it’s quite literally the biggest prize ever conceived."

You can watch a first look video below!

The show will air in primetime on ITV and ITV Hub in January 2022 with an exact start date to be announced.

Speaking about the show previously, Ant said: "We’re genuinely so excited to launch this new series.

"It’s something we’ve been developing with Hello Dolly and ITV for a while now and we can’t wait for you all to experience it. We hope you love it as much as we do.”

Dec added: "It’s been a number of years since we launched a brand new TV format, it’s not something we do very often!

"But we’ve hit on something that is ground breaking and innovative, and that’s why we are so excited to host this series and bring it to the nation."