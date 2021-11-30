Big Fat Quiz Of The Year 2021 date and line up confirmed for Channel 4 special

Channel 4 have confirmed the Big Fat Quiz Of The Year 2021 - here's all you need to know.

In the now traditional yearly special, Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2021 will see Jimmy Carr return to celebrate the dawn of another year.

Advertisements

He'll put a panel of top celebrity teams to test as he presents his big, fat and fiendishly difficult quiz.

Big Fat Quiz Of The Year 2021 airs on Boxing Day (Sunday, 26 December) at 9PM on Channel 4.

Celebrity guests for 2021 include Sarah Millican, James Acaster, Jonathan Ross, Judi Love and Guz Khan.

As always, Jimmy will be ably assisted by a panel of top celebrity teams and a series of superstar question setters including Mitchell Brook Primary School and Charles Dance.

A teaser for the annual special shares: "Who was blasted into space at the age of 90? Which celebrities refused to take a shower? Why were we all singing sea shanties? And what on earth was going on with Tony Blair's hair?

"Question master Jimmy Carr is joined by a panel of celebrity guests for the quiz that will make you laugh, scratch your head, and say: 'Was that THIS year? Blimey!'"

Channel 4 has also confirmed an 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown Christmas special, airing on Christmas Eve (Friday, 24 December) at 9:30PM.

Joining host Jimmy, Jon Richardson and Sarah Millican take on Lee Mack and Jason Manford in the classic words and numbers quiz. They're joined by guests Nick Mohammed and Joe Wilkinson, and Countdown regulars Susie Dent and Rachel Riley.

That'll be followed at 10:30PM by The Last Leg Christmas Special with Adam Hills, Alex Brooker and Josh Widdicombe.

Advertisements

They'll be joined in the studio by guests including the absolutely fabulous Joanna Lumley and brilliant chef and grime artist Big Zuu.

You'll be able to watch all the Christmas shows on Channel 4 as well as online and on catch up via the All4 player.