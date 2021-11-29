Stephen Merchant's BBC One comedy The Outlaws has been confirmed for a second series.

Fresh from the end of the first outing tonight, a second helping of six new episodes has been announced.

The Outlaws follows seven strangers from different walks of life forced together to complete a Community Payback sentence in Bristol.

A teaser for series 2 shares: "The Outlaws still have time to serve on their sentences - but now they must face the fallout from their actions. If they thought the criminal underworld or the local police were done with them, they are sorely mistaken.

"The Outlaws must depend on one another while working with unlikely allies to atone for their sins -- but can they save themselves without sacrificing their souls?"

Series 2 will see the return of Academy Award-winning actor Christopher Walken, alongside writer and star Stephen Merchant (The Office, Jojo Rabbit).

They'll be joined by Rhianne Barreto (Honour, Hanna), Gamba Cole (Soon Gone: A Windrush Chronicle, Hanna), Darren Boyd (Killing Eve), Clare Perkins (EastEnders), Eleanor Tomlinson (Poldark), Jessica Gunning (Back), Charles Babalola (Bancroft), Nina Wadia (Goodness Gracious Me, Bend it like Beckham), Tom Hanson (Brassic), and Aiyana Goodfellow (Small Axe) as Esme.

Guest stars for the new series will include Julia Davis (Sally4Ever), Dolly Wells (Dracula), Ian McElhinney (Game of Thrones, Derry Girls), and Claes Bang (Dracula).

Stephen Merchant said: "I am overwhelmed by the wonderful response to The Outlaws. Audiences have fallen in love with the characters as much as I have and my Twitter feed is inundated with people asking for updates on Series Two, so I’m delighted to confirm the entire gang will return for more adventures.

"If we made The Outlaws sweat in Series One, we’re really turning the heat up second time round."

Jon Petrie, Director of BBC Comedy, added: “The Outlaws has entertained BBC viewers across the nation this autumn and we are thrilled to say the series is the BBC’s biggest comedy launch this year.

"We can’t wait for fans to see what Stephen has in store for this second series as our Outlaws come face to face with the consequences of their actions.”

The six-part second series has already been filmed and will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK in 2022.

Series one is currently available to watch online in full via BBC iPlayer.

The show is available on Amazon Prime Video in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Nordics.