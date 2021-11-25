Taskmaster series 13 cast: Meet the new line up of contestants!

The line up of contestants making up the Taskmaster cast for season 13 have been confirmed.

The new series will once again see creator Alex Horne back alongside Greg Davies as the incomparable and all-powerful Taskmaster.

Series 13 of Taskmaster will air on Channel 4 in 2022 with an exact start date to be announced.

For now, Meet the line up below!

Taskmaster series 13 cast

Those taking part ins series 13 are stand-up, actor, and author Ardal O’Hanlon, comedian Bridget Christie, and actress and podcaster Sophie Duker.

They'll be joined by comedians, TV hosts and former Strictly Come Dancing stars Chris Ramsey and Judi Love.

A teaser for the new series shares: "Having voluntarily signed up for the inevitable metaphorical slaughter at the hands of the tyrannical Taskmaster, each contestant will be put through their paces in a brand new set of tasks designed to test their daring, dexterity and dignity under extreme pressure.

"Who of our latest quintet will be immortalised in the Taskmaster Champion hall of fame?"

Whoever does best will become the 13th Taskmaster champion and, more importantly, the apple of the Taskmaster's eye.

The news follows the end of Series 12 of Taskmaster which crowned its winner this week. The run featured Alan Davies, Desiree Burch, Guz Khan, Morgana Robinson and Victoria Coren Mitchell taking part.

Meanwhile soon will also see a second Champion of Champions spin-off.

It will welcome back Series 6 to 10 winners Liza Tarbuck, Kerry Godliman, Lou Sanders, Ed Gamble and Richard Herring as they return to battle it out for the ultimate Taskmaster title.

Taskmaster airs on Channel 4. You can watch episodes online via All 4 here.

Picture: Avalon/Channel 4