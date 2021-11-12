Tom Holland, Zendaya & Little Mix to appear on The Graham Norton Show

Tom Holland, Zendaya & Little Mix are among the latest guests confirmed for The Graham Norton Show.

Airing every Friday, Graham will welcome a number of stars from the worlds of music, film, sport and comedy.

Advertisements

The line up for Episode 10 of Series 29 on Friday, 3 December has been confirmed revealing a host of famous faces.

Hollywood stars Tom Holland and Zendaya will appear alongside one another as they star together in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

They'll be joined by Superman Henry Cavill, who is returning to Netflix series The Witcher; and actor Gugu Mbatha-Raw, talking about his BBC series The Girl Before.

The episode will be completed with music from Little Mix as Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall perform Between Us.

The song is the title track from their newly released greatest hits album of the same name.

The Graham Norton Show airs Friday nights on BBC One.

This week's episode (12 November) will feature Lady Gaga, starring in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci, Frozen star Josh Gad, voicing new series Olaf Presents, celebrity chef Nadiya Hussain, promoting Nadiya’s Fast Flavours, and Hollywood superstar Will Smith. Plus, there's music from Rod Stewart.

Advertisements

Episodes are also available to watch online or catch up via BBC iPlayer.

Meanwhile, audience tickets are available for free from sroaudiences.com. The minimum age for the show is 18 years.