Chris and Rosie Ramsey to host new comedy show on BBC Two

Husband and wife duo Chris and Rosie Ramsey are to launch their own TV show on BBC Two.

The pair, behind the award-winning podcast Sh**ged.Married.Annoyed. (which has seen almost 90 million downloads worldwide to date), will front The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

The six-part series, which is being made by production company Avalon who made Taskmaster, will air in 2022.

A teaser shares: "Tis brand new six part series will see the side-splittingly honest pair being joined each week by another celebrity couple to poke fun at life; growing up, relationships, arguments, annoyances, parenting and everything in between. Plus of course, they’ll be asking... What’s Your Beef?

"With a host of regular features and great guests too, The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show promises lots of late night laughs and plenty of chances for viewers at home to get involved as well, as Chris and Rosie bring their unique brand of humour to viewers on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer."

Chris Ramsey said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to have a show on the BBC, slightly annoyed that my years and years hard graft and solo work did nothing to achieve me this, but the moment I get my wife involved, it happens. But hey ho, you take what you can get.”

Rosie Ramsey added: “You’re welcome, Chris.”

Kate Phillips, Director of Entertainment at the BBC commented: “Chris and Rosie are one of the funniest and frankest couples I know. To have them at the helm of a brand new series packed full of very relatable, relevant issues, especially after so many people were locked down together, will be a great treat for 2022!”

The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show will debut on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer in 2022.