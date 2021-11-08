The Tower cast revealed for new ITV drama series

The Tower has arrived on ITV - here's a full run down of who's on the cast.

The new drama is based on Post Mortem, the first in Kate London’s Metropolitan series of novels.

Advertisements

A teaser for the series shares: "In The Tower’s breath-taking opening sequence, a veteran beat cop and a teenage girl fall to their deaths from a tower block in south-east London. Left alive on the roof are a five-year-old boy and rookie police officer Lizzie Griffiths.

"Within hours, Lizzie has disappeared, and Detective Sergeant Sarah Collins is charged with leading the investigation."

The Tower 2021 cast

Here's a full rundown of who's on the cast of series 1 of The Tower

Gemma Whelan (Game of Thrones, The Moorside, White House Farm, Emma, Killing Eve, Gentleman Jack) will star in the lead role of Detective Sergeant Sarah Collins.

She's joined on the cast by Tahirah Sharif as rookie cop Lizzie Adama, while Emmett J. Scanlan takes the role of uniformed police inspector Kieran Shaw and Jimmy Akingbola is DC Steve Bradshaw.

Also joining the cast are Nick Holder as PC Hadley Matthews and Lola Elsokari as Farah.

Advertisements

Completing the main cast are:

Michael Karim as PC Arif Johar

Rex Parry as Ben Stoddard

Sally Scott as Carrie Stoddard

Karl Davies as DCI Tim Bailie

Nabil Elouahabi as Younes Mehenni

Watch The Tower on TV and online

The Tower will broadcast over three consecutive nights: Monday 8 November to Wednesday 10 November inclusive at 9PM on ITV.

You'll also be able to watch episodes online and catch up via the ITV Hub.

A synopsis of the first episode shares: "DS Sarah Collins and her colleague, DC Steve Bradshaw, officers in the Directorate of Special Investigations (DSI), are called to an incident at Portland Tower in south east London. They find at the bottom of the tower the dead bodies of long-serving police officer, PC Hadley Matthews, and a 15-year-old Libyan refugee, Farah Mehenni. Up on the roof Sarah finds a traumatised five-year-old boy and a rookie police officer, PC Lizzie Adama – the only witnesses to what happened.

Advertisements

"Sarah and Steve discover that the dead girl Farah kidnapped the boy from his home and took him to the top of the tower, but they have no idea why. Before they can interview Lizzie she is allowed to go home by her boss, DI Kieran Shaw. When Steve goes to Lizzie’s flat, she has disappeared. Further complicating matters, they learn from Kieran that Lizzie is a key witness in a murder case involving an organised crime figure who is still at large. According to Kieran this may explain why Lizzie went on the run, it certainly means her life is in danger.

"Sarah and Steve attempt to track Lizzie down while also trying to unravel the mystery of what happened on the roof. The further they investigate, the more they suspect that they are being deliberately misled – that Kieran Shaw has, in Steve’s words, sent them down a rabbit hole. At the episode’s climax, Sarah and Lizzie will come face to face again, and we reveal that Kieran does indeed have something to hide."