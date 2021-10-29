SAS: Rogue Heroes: First look photos from new BBC drama

A first look at BBC's upcoming major new drama series SAS: Rogue Heroes has been revealed.

A six-part series comes from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight and will air in 2022 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Filmed on location in the UK and Morocco, SAS: Rogue Heroes is based on the book of the same name and tells the incredible story of how the world’s most renowned and ruthless Special Forces unit, the SAS, came to exist.

Casting includes Connor Swindells (Sex Education, Vigil) will play David Stirling, with Jack O’Connell (Skins, The North Water) as Paddy Mayne, Alfie Allen (Jojo Rabbit, Game Of Thrones) as Jock Lewes, and Sofia Boutella (Modern Love, Atomic Blonde) as Eve.

Paddy Mayne (JACK O'CONNELL) - (C) Kudos - Photographer: Robert Viglasky

Jock Lewes (ALFIE ALLEN), Reg Seekings (THEO BARKLEM-BIGGS) - (C) Kudos - Photographer: Rory Mulvey

Eve (SOFIA BOUTELLA) - (C) Kudos - Photographer: Sophie Mutevelian

Dominic West (The Wire, Appropriate Adult) will play Lieutenant Colonel Wrangel Clarke with Tom Glynn-Carney (Dunkirk, The King) as SAS founding member Mike Sadler

The series will also star Amir El Masry (Industry, The One), Theo Barklem-Biggs (The First Team, Carnival Row), Corin Silva (The Bay, Emmerdale), Jacob Ifan (Bang, The Accident), Dónal Finn (Cursed, The Witcher), Jacob McCarthy (The Last Summer, A.P. Bio), Michael Schaeffer (Chernobyl, The Salisbury Poisonings) and Miles Jupp (The Great, The Durrells)

Further casting includes Jason Watkins (Line of Duty, The Crown), Stuart Campbell (Baptiste), Ralph Davis (Small Axe), Bobby Schofield (Time), Virgile Bramly (Grand Hotel), Tom Hygreck (La Garçonne), Paul Boche (SOKO Potsdam), David Alcock, Moritz Jahn (Dark), Arthur Orcier (J'irai où tu iras), Jordy Lagbre, Adrian Lukis (Feel Good), Anthony Calf (Poldark), Isobel Laidler (The Witcher), and Ian Davies (Game of Thrones).

Paddy Mayne (JACK O'CONNELL), David Stirling (CONNOR SWINDELLS) - (C) Kudos - Photographer: Rory Mulvey

Dudley Clarke (DOMINIC WEST) - (C) Kudos - Photographer: Robert Viglasky

Pat Riley (JACOB IFAN), Bill Fraser (STUART CAMPBELL), Mike Sadler (TOM GLYNN-CARNEY), Johnny Cooper (JACOB McCARTHY), Jock Lewes (ALFIE ALLEN) - (C) Kudos - Photographer: Rory Mulvey

Steven Knight, SAS: Rogue Heroes writer and executive producer, said: "It has been a privilege to work on a project which tells the story of a renegade band of soldiers who used wit and imagination as much as firepower to halt the march of Fascism across North Africa during the darkest days of World War Two.

"This is a war story like no other, told in a way that is at once inspired by the facts and true to the spirit of this legendary brigade of misfits and adventurers."

Karen Wilson, executive producer and Joint Managing Director of Kudos added: "With filming now complete, we’re incredibly excited to give the world a first look at our Rogue Heroes. A huge thank you to the series’ peerless cast and crew for bringing Steven Knight’s ambitious, extraordinary scripts to life with such skill and style."

A teaser for the drama shares: "Rich with action and set-pieces, SAS: Rogue Heroes is the exhilarating story of renegade men taking monumental risks in extraordinary circumstances.

Eve (SOFIA BOUTELLA) - (C) Kudos - Photographer: Rory Mulvey

David Stirling (CONNOR SWINDELLS) - (C) Kudos - Photographer: Robert Viglasky

"Cairo, 1941. David Stirling - an eccentric young officer, hospitalised after a training exercise went wrong - is bored. Convinced that traditional commando units don’t work, he creates a radical plan that flies in the face of all accepted rules of modern warfare.

"He fights for permission to recruit the toughest, boldest and brightest soldiers for a small undercover unit that will create mayhem behind enemy lines. More rebels than soldiers, Stirling’s team are every bit as complicated, flawed and reckless as they are astonishingly brave and heroic."

SAS: Rogue Heroes will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2022.