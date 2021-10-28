Celebrity Antiques Road Trip 2021 cast revealed for new BBC Two series

An all star line up of celebrities have been revealed for the new series of Celebrity Antiques Road Trip.

The BBC Two series returns next week from Tuesday, 2 November for its tenth series.

The line-up of stars heading out on the road includes EastEnders icon Danny Dyer, Countdown’s Rachel Riley, supermodel Jerry Hall, and BBC News broadcaster Clive Myrie.

Danny is joined by his daughter, Love Island star Dani Dyer, while Rachel will be competing against her Strictly professional husband Pasha Kovalev, Jerry is accompanied by psychotherapist friend Philippa Perry, and Clive will take on his BBC News colleague Reeta Chakrabarti.

Other pairings set to take part in the 20-episode series include Sky Sports presenters Chris Kamara and Jeff Stelling, broadcaster Eamonn Holmes and actor Victoria Smurfit, 1980s pop royalty Martin and Shirlie Kemp, and dancing brothers AJ and Curtis Pritchard.

Completing the pairs are Pauline McLynn and Dom Joly; Robert Daws and Mark Curry; Scarlett Moffatt and Crissy Rock; Zoe Lyons and Noreen Khan; Radzi Chinyanganya and Karim Zeroual; Trisha Goddard and Dr. Amir Khan; Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks; Matthew Allright and Nikki Fox; Edith Bowman and Mark Radcliffe; Lucy Porter and Jenny Fox; Gareth Malone and Yolanda Brown & Rufus Hound and Chris McCausland.

Meanwhile the experts accompanying the celebrities on their Road Trip adventures this year are Serhat Ahmet, Angus Ashworth, Izzie Balmer, Raj Bisram, James Braxton, Margie Cooper, Charles Hanson, David Harper, Roo Irvine, Irita Marriott, Paul Martin, Tim Medhurst, Steven Moore, Ochuko Ojiri, Natasha Raskin Sharp, Philip Serrell, Catherine Southon and Christina Trevanion.

The series follows a great line-up of famous faces from stage, screen, comedy, music, sport and the media as they hunt for hidden gems in a bid to make the biggest profit buying and selling antiques.

Rachel Riley said: “Going back to my old stomping ground in Essex, the antiques areas I used to visit with my Grandad, was nostalgic in more ways than one. Pasha and I enjoyed the friendly rivalry doing something out of both of our realms of experience, and we were happily still on good terms afterwards!”

Clive Myrie added: “Antiquing while driving around the beautiful English countryside in a fabulous sports car – what’s not to like? It was such a hoot! Us news folks are a competitive bunch, and blimey, you need sharp elbows on this show! We had so much fun out on the road.”

Celebrity Antiques Road Trip series 10 begins on Tuesday 2 November at 7PM on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.