Dr Alex George will front a new mental health documentary on BBC One as part of Children In Need.

The A&E doctor, who rose to fame on ITV2's Love Island, will present a "powerful and timely film following the journeys of young people across the UK who are living with mental health issues".

The BBC share: "As an A&E doctor who serves as the UK Youth Mental Health Ambassador and advises the government on mental health, Alex has seen first-hand the effects of the pandemic on young people’s mental wellbeing, but he never thought it would affect his own family.

"In July 2020, Alex’s 19 year-old brother Llyr - who had been struggling with anxiety during lockdown - took his own life.

"In this poignant film, Alex will follow the journeys of young people who are facing mental health issues, and explore the difference that can be made thanks to local charities and projects like SAFA, The Wave Project and YoungMinds."

Dr Alex George said: “I am so proud of this film, and the stories that we have been able to tell thanks to the courage of the young people who have so bravely shared their stories.

"These past 18 months have been incredibly hard, and have impacted the lives of so many children and young people, many of whom have been left feeling sad, anxious and alone, but I hope this film brings hope, and shines a light on the remarkable charities and projects across the UK that are making a difference when it is needed most.”

Tommy Nagra, Director of Content at BBC Children in Need, added: "We have seen how the past 18 months have left lasting effects on children and young people across the UK.

"A heartfelt thank you to Alex and every young person for bravely sharing their personal stories and shining a light on the subject of mental health and the devastating impact it can have on so many young lives.

"Above all, I want to thank them for highlighting the life-changing support available to those in need. I hope this important film sparks a conversation and lets anyone feeling alone know that we are here for them."

Beejal Patel, BBC Commissioning Editor, commented: "Although this film tells incredibly difficult stories and shines a light on the challenges faced by so many children and young people across the UK, it is full of hope.

"I would like to thank all the young people involved and Alex, who has channelled a truly heartbreaking situation into something which will help children and young people experiencing difficulties in their lives, feel less alone. It really is a remarkable film, and I hope it helps anyone out there that needs it."

The film, produced by Dragonfly North, will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year.

Picture: Dr Alex George - (C) Dragonfly Film and Television Ltd. - Photographer: Ryan McNamara