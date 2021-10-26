Happy Valley to return for third and final series on BBC One

Happy Valley will return for a third and final series, the BBC Has announced.

The hit drama from Sally Wainwright first debuted in 2014 before a second series in 2016.

The BBC today announced a third and final outing for the show with Sarah Lancashire returning to star as Sergeant Catherine Cawood.

James Norton and Siobhan Finneran are also confirmed to return for series three as Catherine’s nemesis, the murderer and sex-offender Tommy Lee Royce, and Catherine’s sister, the recovering addict Clare Cartwright, respectively. Further casting is to be announced.

Filming of six new episodes will take place in 2022 with a release date to follow.

A teaser of the final instalment shares: "When Catherine discovers the remains of a gangland murder victim in a drained reservoir it sparks a chain of events that unwittingly leads her straight back to Tommy Lee Royce.

"Her grandson Ryan is now sixteen and still living with Catherine, but he has ideas of his own about what kind of relationship he wants to have with the man Catherine refuses to acknowledge as his father. Still battling the seemingly never-ending problem of drugs in the valley and those who supply them, Catherine is on the cusp of retirement."

Happy Valley creator and writer Sally Wainwright said: "I'm delighted to find myself back in the world of Catherine Cawood and her family and colleagues for the final instalment of the Happy Valley trilogy. It’s been wonderful to see the lasting impact this series has had on audiences all over the world. I’m thrilled that Sarah, James and Siobhan are back on board for what I hope will be the best season yet, and thrilled once again to be working with the wonderful team at Lookout Point, the BBC and our new colleagues at AMC."

Sarah Lancashire added: "It’s time to let the dog see the rabbit."

James Norton commented: "To take on Tommy one final time is a wonderful and daunting privilege, and something I’ve been looking forward to since we wrapped the last series, 6 years ago. I’m so excited to be working with the insanely talented Sally and Sarah again. Thinking we should all go on one last barge holiday, for old times’ sake."

And Siobhan Finneran enthused: "I’m so thrilled to be returning to Happy Valley as Clare, and delighted to now be able to answer the question: “Please tell me there’s going to be another Happy Valley???” with a resounding “Yes there is.'"

Piers Wenger, Director of BBC Drama, says: “When Happy Valley first launched on the BBC in 2014, it changed the landscape of crime drama completely. Sally has crafted a magnificent conclusion that is sure to make this third and final series one of television’s most highly anticipated and unmissable moments. Huge thanks go to Sally, Sarah and the Lookout Point team, plus James and Siobhan, for coming together for this special moment, and we’re delighted to welcome AMC on board this final series.”

Happy Valley series three will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer where the first two series are available here.

In the US and Canada, AMC Networks will be the exclusive home for series three which will be available on the AMC+ premium streaming bundle where series one and two are also now available.