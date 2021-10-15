The line up of stars set for Channel 4's latest Celebrity Gogglebox special tonight have been confirmed.

A one-off episode will air on Friday, 15 September at 9PM as part of Stand Up To Cancer.

In Celebrity Gogglebox, a mix of famous friends and Gogglebox families take to their sofas, ready to share their views with the nation.

Those on the line up include Actor Michael Sheen and his partner Anna Lundberg.

Michael Sheen & Anna Lundberg said: "Supporting a brilliant cause like Stand Up To Cancer means such a lot to us both. The fact that we can sit on the sofa and watch TV – some of it slightly questionable – is a definite bonus.

"We had such fun filming and are delighted that we can join the Gogglebox families in playing our part this year."

Also appearing on the line up tonight are Michelle Visage, Graham Norton, Michael Sheen, Anna Lundberg, Matt Lucas and his mum Diana, Aisling Bea, Rob Delaney, Aitch, Kalvin Phillips, Adam James and Suranne Jones.

They'll all be offering up their instant reactions, from quips to debates to emotional critiques, on the week's best and worst TV.

Shows featuring will include The Great British Bake Off, Countdown, Squid Game, Made in Chelsea, The Mating Game, Sex Actually with Alice Levine as well as special Stand Up To Cancer films.

Watch Celebrity Gogglebox online

You can watch episodes of Celebrity Gogglebox online on catch up via the All 4 player.

Celebrity Gogglebox first aired in 2019 and has broadcast three full series to date alongside a number of one-off specials.

Meanwhile, you can catch up on past episodes of the main Gogglebox series online via the All4 Player.

Gogglebox will return next Friday.

