Lazy Susan cast and first look at new BBC Three comedy

Casting has been revealed for upcoming BBC Three comedy series Lazy Susan.

Originally debuting as a Comedy Short in 2020, the full series of the comedy sketch show Lazy Susan will premiere on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer in 2022.

From the minds of writer-performer Edinburgh Comedy Award nominees Freya Parker (The Mash Report) and Celeste Dring (This Country), Lazy Susan originated at the Edinburgh Fringe before its move to TV.

Freya and Celeste return to lead the cast with well-loved characters from the original pilot, including Megan and Michaela who "don't want any drama" and an achingly whimsical French woman, alongside some brand-new creations including a pair of inhumanly peppy Radio DJs and a couple of lads from Middlesbrough.

The supporting cast of the new series features a plethora of comedy talent including James Acaster, Lou Sanders, Kiell Smith- Bynoe, Jason Forbes, Catherine Bohart, John Kearns, Evelyn Mok, Luke McQueen, Sunil Patel, Shivani Thussu, Ellie Kendrick, Rajiv Karia, Anna Leong Brophy, Laura White, and Phil Dunning.

Celeste Dring and Freya Parker of Lazy Susan said: “We couldn’t be more grateful to everyone who worked so hard on this show, especially our wildly talented director Molly Manners. Thank you BBC for the opportunity!”

David Simpson, Head of producers Tiger Aspect Comedy, added: “Freya and Celeste are two of our very best comic performers and they are on top form in this new series. It’s fantastic that the BBC continue to support sketch comedy and I’m so thrilled audiences are going to be treated to more Lazy Susan brilliance and originality.”

Simon Wilson, Commissioning Editor at the BBC commented: "Freya and Celeste’s unforgettable array of characters are beautifully written and utterly hilarious. We can’t wait for the new series to bring BBC Three viewers a host of brilliant new creations alongside old favourites."

A release date for the series is to be confirmed.