Shetland series 6 cast and first look as show returns to BBC One

Series six of Shetland is on its way to BBC One - here's all you need to know.

The drama will be back with six new episodes this autumn as Douglas Henshall reprises his role as DI Jimmy Perez.

He'll be joined on the cast by Alison O’Donnell, Steven Robertson, Mark Bonnar, Erin Armstrong, Anne Kidd and Lewis Howden.

Series 6 will focus on the doorstep murder of a prominent local figure, a case which strikes at the heart of the Shetland Isles and its people. As Perez and his team uncover a kaleidoscope of motives for the murder, their investigation soon takes a shockingly sinister turn.

Written by David Kane and Paul Logue, the sixth series also sees Fiona Bell (The Nest, Dead Still) return to the Shetland series as murderer Donna Killick whose compassionate release aggrieves many of the locals not least Kate Kilmuir, the victim’s sister (played by Neve McIntosh, Tin Star, Lucky Man).

New series regulars include Anneika Rose (Line of Duty, Deadwater Fell) as Procurator Fiscal, Maggie Kean and Angus Miller (Guilt, Doctors) as Tosh’s love interest, Donnie.

Also joining the cast for series six are Stephen McCole (Vigil, The Outlaw King), Jim Sturgeon (Vigil, Small Axe), Alec Newman (Showtrial, The Last Kingdom), Cora Bissett (Rebus, God Help The Girl), Lois Chimimba (Vigil, Trust Me), Conor McCarry (Outlander, Rillington Place), Lewis Gribben (Silent Witness, Deadwater Fell), Andy Clark (Annika, River City), Benny Young (Wild Rose, Outlaw King) and Shona McHugh (Annika, The Loch).

A start date for the series is to be announced.

Douglas Henshall said: "After all we’ve been through over the last couple of years, it’s wonderful to be back filming on Shetland again.

"Davy Kane has, once again, created stunning storylines in these two new series for Perez and the team to uncover the truth. Being back on the Shetland Isles has been wonderful. There is no location quite like it."

Series six is directed by Max Myers (Get Even, The Athena) and Siri Rødnes (A Gambler’s Guide To Dying, River City).

