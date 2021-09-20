Famous faces head into the Scottish wilderness for new More4 series

Four famous faces will head into the Scottish wilderness for a new More4 series.

Provisionally titled Scottish Wild Escapes, some of Britain’s well-loved celebrities will leave their daily routines behind to spend time with acclaimed wildlife cameraman and presenter Hamza Yassin.

Advertisements

Those taking part are actor Martin Clunes, politician Baroness Warsi, actor and children’s author Ben Miller and the Rev Richard Coles.

Each will spend a a few days with Hamza, in order to reconnect with nature and take in the breath-taking natural landscape of Western, Eastern and the Highlands of Scotland.

A teaser of the four-part series shares: "This feel-good nature series will capture the breath-taking scenery and local wildlife Scotland has to offer, which the famous faces featured in each episode will encounter alongside Hamza.

"Throughout their stay, his guests escape the pressures of their daily life and with nature as their tonic, learn something about themselves while rediscovering their appreciation for the outdoors.

"They will be spending time in the wilderness, cooking in the great outdoors, stargazing and spotting British wildlife such as otters, deer, sea eagles, osprey and red squirrels.

"Each of Hamza’s guests will benefit from his effusive passion and knowledge of the local wildlife and natural history, immersing them and the viewer in the vast natural beauty of Scotland."

Hamza Yassin is a renowned wildlife photographer who has previously used both his warm personality and camera skills to make the Channel 4 documentary ‘Scotland: My Life in the Wild’, for which he was presenter and cameraman.

Advertisements

He is also a particularly passionate ornithologist, skilled at recording birds’ nests and habitats, and conducts wildlife tours as well as being an accomplished wildlife photographer.

Produced by Hello Halo, Scottish Wild Escapes will air on More 4.

More on: More4 TV