A first look at new BBC One drama Around the World In 80 Days has been revealed.

David Tennant stars as literature’s greatest explorer, Phileas Fogg, in an adaptation of Jules Verne's classic novel.

Following an outrageous bet, Fogg and his valet, Passepartout, take on the legendary journey of circumnavigating the globe in just 80 days, swiftly joined by aspiring journalist Abigail Fix, who seizes the chance to report on this extraordinary story.

Around the World in 80 Days - Phileas Fogg (DAVID TENNANT) - (C) Slim 80 Days / Federation Entertainment / Peu Communications / ZDF / Be-FILMS / RTBF (Télévision belge) - Photographer: Tudor Cucu

Around the World in 80 Days - The port town of Al Hudaydah, Yemen. - (C) Slim 80 Days / Federation Entertainment / Peu Communications / ZDF / Be-FILMS / RTBF (Télévision belge) - Photographer: Joe Alblas

Joining Tennant on the cast are rising French star, Ibrahim Koma (Je Suis Daddy, Mother Is Wrong), who takes on the role of the mercurial Passepartout; an irrepressible chancer who falls into the role of Fogg’s ‘valet’, little knowing it will change his life forever; and Leonie Benesch (The Crown, White Ribbon) playing Abigail Fix, the young journalist determined to make her mark in a man’s world and emerge from the long shadow of her British establishment father.

Further casting includes Shivani Ghai as Aouda and Rizelle Januk as Samanaz.

The series, which is adapted by a team of renowned writers led by Ashley Pharoah (Life On Mars, Ashes To Ashes, The Living And The Dead) and Caleb Ranson (Child Of Mine, Heartless).

Filming on the eight-part series took place in 2020.

The show will come to BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK with a release date to be confirmed.

Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition, said of the show “This is such an exciting project.

Abigail 'Fix' Fortescue (LEONIE BENESCH) - (C) Slim 80 Days / Federation Entertainment / Peu Communications / ZDF / Be-FILMS / RTBF (Télévision belge) - Photographer: Tudor Cucu

Passepartout (IBRAHIM KOMA) - (C) Slim 80 Days / Federation Entertainment / Peu Communications / ZDF / Be-FILMS / RTBF (Télévision belge) - Photographer: Tudor Cucu

"There is an amazing team both in front and behind the camera and we cannot wait to see their ambitious interpretation of this classic novel for a new generation.”

In the US the show will air on Masterpiece on PBS.

Picture: Around the World in 80 Days: Passepartout (IBRAHIM KOMA), Phileas Fogg (DAVID TENNANT), Abigail 'Fix' Fortescue (LEONIE BENESCH) - (C) Slim 80 Days / Federation Entertainment / Peu Communications / ZDF / Be-FILMS / RTBF (Télévision belge) - Photographer: Tudor Cucu