New episodes of ITV detective drama Grace have started filming in Brighton.

John Simm returns to lead the cast as Detective Superintendent Roy Grace in the new series, adapted by Russell Lewis from bestselling author Peter James’ award winning novels.

The show co-stars Richie Campbell as DS Glenn Branson and Rakie Ayola as ACC Vosper

The new series will see Arthur Darvill (World on Fire, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Broadchurch) guest star in the first film with Zoe Tapper (The One, Liar, Nightflyers) also joining the cast as recurring character, Cleo Morey, a mortuary technician, who takes a shine to Grace.

Series 2 of Grace features three brand new two-hour Grace films, entitled Not Dead Enough, Dead Man’s Footsteps and Dead Tomorrow.

John Simm said: "Everyone involved with Grace is very excited to be back in Brighton bringing the next three Peter James novels to the screen. Like the first two, they’ve been brilliantly adapted by Russell Lewis and we can’t wait to get started.”

The first of the new films, Not Dead Enough, sees Grace and Branson investigating the murder of wealthy socialite and patron of local charities, Katya Bishop, wife of a prominent Brighton entrepreneur, played by Arthur Darvill, who becomes the main suspect in the investigation. The Bishops seem to have led a charmed life, until Grace digs deeper behind the respectable facade and discovers all is not what it seems. Doing so, however, places him unknowingly in grave danger.

In Dead Man’s Footsteps, Grace leads the inquiry into the discovery of a woman’s skeletal remains in an old storm drain, believed to be the wife of a failed Brighton conman, who died several years prior in a plane crash. Grace must re-trace the man's steps in the years before his death, which leads him on a murky trail through the world of Brighton's oldest crime families but it’s not only on the professional front that Roy is chasing ghosts.

When in Dead Tomorrow a body is dredged up from the seabed of the English Channel it initially appears a burial at sea gone wrong, but a strange incision on the victim soon points to something very sinister. When two more bodies are found, news spreads like wildfire through Sussex and Grace begins to unearth that this is part of an altogether more chilling design, one which forces him to confront the question of just how far anyone would go to save the ones they love.

