GamesMaster to be rebooted with new series on E4

GamesMaster is to return to E4 after more than 20 years off-air.

The channel is teaming up with Oculus Quest 2 from Facebook on a rebooted series which will debut first on E4's YouTube before on TV.

The three-part series will see celebrities, gaming stars and super fans all take part in challenges, races and epic fights.

E4 share: "Through virtual battles across a range of games, the competitors will try everything in their power to claim a legendary Golden Joystick Trophy. But whilst they play, they’ll be watched over by the all-knowing GamesMaster, famously portrayed in the original by Sir Patrick Moore.

"To introduce GamesMaster into the modern era of gaming, E4 has partnered with Oculus from Facebook to showcase Oculus Quest 2, a VR headset that will elevate the players experiences and break out of the two dimensional."

First launching in 1992 and running for seven series, GamesMaster was the first British show dedicated to gaming and across the run, became a cultural phenomenon with names such as Ian Wright and Zoe Ball as celebrity guests and a young Simon Amstell as a hopeful contestant.

Details on the reboot including a release date, casting and the face of the GamesMaster will be revealed in due course.

Sacha Khari, Head of Digital Commissioning at Channel 4 said: ”GamesMaster was a household name back in the 90’s and this new revamped version for social and E4 retains the elements that made this show so special, whilst also bringing it bang up to date, improving game quality and bringing in fresh and current names to tackle the trickiest GamesMaster challenges yet. ”

The reboot is being co-produced by Barcroft TV and Alaska TV.

John Farrar, Executive Producer from Barcroft Studios said: “I grew up watching GamesMaster and feel a real sense of pride and responsibility in bringing this ground breaking brand back to life. We are beyond thrilled to be partnering with Channel 4, Oculus Quest 2 from Facebook and Alaska TV on this cross-platform, social-first proposition.

"Although the games have changed, the energy, mayhem and punk spirit of the original show will be unmistakably the same.”

Ian Lamarra Executive Producer from Alaska TV added: “Bringing back a much-loved brand is a huge responsibility, but I am excited by the challenge. Two thirds of adults now call themselves gamers and games now look better than movies. There has never been a better time to relaunch the definitive gaming TV series.

"It is fantastic to be the first fully cross platform branded deal of its kind which will ensure everyone has a point of entry. Oculus Quest 2 from Facebook are the perfect partners for this and we want huge fans of the series to embrace our new take as well as welcoming in a whole new audience.”

