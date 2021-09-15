Kate Garraway to present new BBC Two medical documentary series

Kate Garraway to present new medical documentary series on BBC Two.

Provisionally titled Doctor, Can You See Me Now?, the six-part series for BBC Two and BBC iPlayer will be co-hosted by Dr Guddi Singh.

The series uses the latest augmented reality know-how and medical imaging technology to allow patients to see inside their own bodies, to better understand their medical condition and the treatment choices available to them.

The BBC share: "Patients with a range of common health issues from heart disease to kidney stones, endometriosis to back pain, will experience an extraordinary medical consultation made possible by cutting-edge technology.

"They, and viewers, will see in thrilling visual form what is ailing them, as their condition is brought to life in a sensational and interactive way, providing insights and answers to questions which have plagued them for years. And, as they embark on their road to recovery, we will follow them every step of the way."

Kate Garraway commented: "I am thrilled to be part of this fascinating new series that uses the most incredibly advanced technology to help us get a better understanding of how our bodies function when they require urgent medical attention.

“I believe we have all become increasingly curious about our health and well-being since the start of the pandemic, including me personally. I'm looking forward to delving deeper into the fascinating, emotional and empowering journey of all our patients and for them to see what is going on inside their own bodies.”

Dr Guddi Singh added: “As a medical doctor who is committed to making health care better, it’s been incredibly exciting to be part of this show and to see, first-hand, the possibilities opened up by augmented reality for clinical practice.

“We so often feel as though our doctors don’t get us, or that we only really understand a fraction of what we’re being told in the clinic. What if augmented reality helped bridge the gap? What if it allowed doctors and patients to connect and make more of their conversations in ways that simply weren’t possible before?

“At a time when health has never mattered more, I’m thrilled and privileged to be part of public service broadcasting that explores these questions with the British public.”

Catherine Catton, Head of Commissioning, Popular Factual and Factual Entertainment, said: “We are delighted to be working with Dr Guddi Singh, Kate Garraway and the team at Remarkable to create the next generation of health format which will combine warmth, expertise and cutting-edge technology to provide unprecedented insight into common health conditions.”

Kitty Walshe, Managing Director (Factual) Remarkable Television, added: “We’ve learnt an enormous amount having reinvented other genres of television through the use of groundbreaking technology, and this series will continue our push into establishing the next generation of popular factual formats using cutting-edge technology.

"Applying it to health will allow us to see conditions we are all familiar with unpacked in such incredible 3D visuals - it is utterly thrilling and takes the genre to the next level. Patrick Furlong, Claire Hughes and the team have done a wonderful job and the series will be a fascinating watch.”