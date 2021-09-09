Father Brown spin-off Sister Boniface Mysteries is to air on UKTV's Drama

Father Brown spin-off series Sister Boniface Mysteries is to air on UKTV's Drama.

The ten-part series will star Lorna Watson (Watson & Oliver), Max Brown (Downton Abbey), Jerry Iwu (Halal Daddy), Miranda Raison (MI-5) and Ami Metcalf (Allied).

Advertisements

Set in 1960s rural England, this entertaining detective drama follows the investigations of Sister Boniface of St Vincent's Convent - nun, moped rider, wine maker and part-time forensic scientist.

The popular character, brought to life by Lorna Watson, first appeared on screens in the Father Brown episode 'The Bride of Christ'.

Created by Jude Tindall (Father Brown) and produced by BBC Studios Drama Productions, the ten-episode series will also see a special appearance from Mark Williams (Father Brown).

A teaser shares: "Sister Boniface Mysteries dives into the endearing world of Great Slaughter and its secret weapon in its fight against crime, Sister Boniface. At a time when police forensics is rudimentary, Boniface's I.Q. of 156, her PHD in forensic science, plus an addiction to popular detective fiction and a fully equipped crime laboratory make her an invaluable aid to Police investigations.

"Mud, blood, stains, hairs and fibres. If there is evidence to be found Boniface will find it. Poisons, trace evidence, blood stains, etymology. She's more up to speed on the latest forensic techniques than the Police.

"In her role as official Police Scientific Advisor, Boniface works alongside the dashing maverick Detective Inspector Sam Gillespie, played by Max Brown, and Detective Sergeant Felix Livingstone portrayed by Jerry Iwu.

Advertisements

"Felix was supposed to be on secondment to the Metropolitan Police but an administrative error lands him in Great Slaughter. A cast of eccentric local characters combined with his boss's reliance on a nun leave him reeling. Although as Sam points out, that "Nun" ensures they have the highest clean-up rate in the county."

Further casting includes Miranda Raison as Ruth Penny, a hard-nosed investigative journalist and editor of the Albion Bugle. Ami Metcalf will play the role of Peggy Button, the young, unshakeable police constable.

The cast also includes Belinda Lang, Sarah Crowden, David Sterne, Virginia Fiol, Ivan Kaye, and more as supporting roles.

Sister Boniface Mysteries will air in 2022 on Drama and online via UKTV Play.

Lorna Watson said of her return to the role: "I can't wait to get back in the habit and fight crime in Sister Boniface Mysteries! She is such a fun character to play.

Advertisements

"In many ways she's ahead of her time and I love her for that. It's not every day you get to play a crime solving, Vespa driving nun."

Emma Ayech, Drama channel director added: "We know our viewers love the best that British drama has to offer, so we're thrilled that we can offer them a brand new series from Jude Tindall that they won't find anywhere else on British television."

More on: Drama TV