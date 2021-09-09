Ant & Dec to host new ITV game show with 'world's first ever limitless jackpot'

ITV has announced a brand new primetime quiz show hosted by Ant & Dec.

Called Ant & Dec's Limitless Win, the new show will feature the world's first ever limitless jackpot.

The series will debut on ITV and ITV Hub in 2022, co-produced by Hello Dolly and Mitre Studios.

ITV share of the format: "Every question is an opportunity to climb the endless money ladder and reach the big money, but only a correct answer banks the cash.

"Push their luck too far and they’ll crash out of the game and lose it all.

"Packed with drama, jeopardy and real emotion, it’s quite literally the biggest prize ever conceived."

The show will air in primetime on Saturday nights across five, hour-long shows.

Ant said: "We’re genuinely so excited to launch this new series.

"It’s something we’ve been developing with Hello Dolly and ITV for a while now and we can’t wait for you all to experience it. We hope you love it as much as we do.”

Dec added: "It’s been a number of years since we launched a brand new TV format, it’s not something we do very often!

"But we’ve hit on something that is ground breaking and innovative, and that’s why we are so excited to host this series and bring it to the nation."

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV Head of Entertainment Commissioning commented: "It’s hugely exciting to be working with the wonderful Ant and Dec on a new primetime entertainment format where contestants can win a limitless cash prize!

"Unpredictable, tense and guaranteed to have viewers on the edge of their seats, this is a quiz show unlike anything you'll have seen before.”

Victoria Ashbourne, CEO for Hello Dolly and Executive Producer of Limitless Win added: "We’re delighted Ant & Dec love the format just as much as we do.

"It’s incredibly simple, has a limitless prize and with the nation’s favourite presenters at the helm, it promises to be funny, tense and take viewers on a rollercoaster of emotions."