The Chase contestant breaks record with huge £75,000 win

A contestant on The Chase broke a record in an impressive game this week.

Tuesday's latest instalment of the show saw one contestant make it through to the final chase.

20-year-old Eden was playing for £75,000 and won it all for himself against Darragh Ennis - aka The Menace - the highest ever payout to a single contestant.

He got 18 questions right in the final chase and also pushed back Darragh four times.

Host Bradley reacted: "I can't believe it! This is incredible, he's 20 years old and just won £75,000.

"It's the single highest win in the daytime show ever and you're twenty!"

Darragh praised Eden's win, saying: "What a show. Absolutely brilliantly played Eden.

"You set a very high target and you pushed me back... I don't know how many times, enough to the win the money. It was all about the pushbacks in the end."

Meanwhile Eden himself was left overwhelmed by his victory.

Before taking on The Chase, he revealed his hopes of winning enough money for a new car, saying: "I suppose a car would be nice. But nothing snazzy. Just anything with four wheels."

Asked how he'd spend the money, Eden said: "It's alright isn't it? I'll just look at it in my bank account."

Eden's £75,000 total betters the previous record of £70,000 set by Judith in 2019.

The Chase continues weekdays at 5PM on ITV.

You can also watch celebrity specials currently airing on weekends.

Now in its ninth year and and having reached over 1000 episodes, The Chase has seen global success, with versions now being made in 11 countries.

Alongside Darragh, The Chasers are: Shaun Wallace (The Barrister), Mark Labbett (The Beast), Anne Hegerty (The Governess), Paul Sinha (The Sinnerman) and Jenny Ryan (The Vixen).

You can catch The Chase online for free (UK viewers) and catch up with past episodes on ITV Hub.