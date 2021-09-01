The Control Room: Cast revealed for new BBC One drama

Casting has been announced for BBC One's new upcoming drama The Control Room.

First announced earlier in 2021, The Control Room tells the story of Gabe, an ordinary man who works as an emergency call handler for the Scottish Ambulance Service in Glasgow.

Advertisements

Iain De Caestecker (Us, Roadkill, Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D) will star as Gabe joined on the cast by Joanna Vanderham (Dancing On The Edge, The Go-Between, Man In An Orange Shirt), Sharon Rooney (My Mad Fat Diary, The Capture, Finding Alice), Daniel Portman (Game of Thrones, Vigil), Taj Atwal (The Syndicate, Line of Duty) and Stuart Bowman (Bodyguard, Versailles).

Written by Nick Leather (Mother’s Day; Murdered For Being Different) and directed by Amy Neil (Trust Me, Hanna), a teaser shares: "Gabe's world is turned upside down when he receives a desperate life-and-death call from a woman who appears to know him. With Gabe under pressure to work out who she is, he makes a decision that threatens to have devastating consequences."

Iain De Caestecker said: “The Control Room is one of the most exciting scripts I’ve ever read, I was on the edge of my seat the whole time so I’m thrilled to now be bringing it to life. I’ve always loved working with the BBC and am especially delighted to be filming alongside this fantastic cast and crew in my hometown of Glasgow.”

Joanna Vanderham added: “I am so excited for the opportunity to bring Nick Leather’s incredibly complex characters to life. Filming in my home country of Scotland is always special and my research for the character means

"I’ve been reminiscing about my own adolescence. The BBC create some of the best global programming there is and Amy Neil is going to add The Control Room to their exceptional catalogue. I can’t wait for people to see what we do!”

Elaine Cameron, Executive Producer for Hartswood Films, commented: “Nick Leather has written a roller-coaster ride of a story that will thrill audiences with every twist and turn. We are delighted to have such a visionary director in Amy Neil she’s like a tiny Scottish female Hitchcock!

"As with many Hartswood dramas we are incredibly lucky to have attracted some amazing acting talent. Iain and Joanna are electrifying and are supported by a brilliant cast of Scottish actors.”

Advertisements

Gaynor Holmes, Commissioning Editor for the BBC said: “We’re delighted to be working with Hartswood on this exciting new show. Nick’s beautiful scripts tell a truly unique story, full of passion, emotion and intrigue. I can’t wait to see them brought to life by this brilliantly talented cast and crew.”

The Control Room will air over three episodes on BBC One and BBC iPlayer with a start date to be confirmed.