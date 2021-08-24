Then You Run cast and first look at new Sky drama

Then You Run is the new drama coming to Sky - here's all you need to know.

The new Original drama is based on Zoran Drvenkar’s thriller novel, You, adapted by Ben Chanan (Cyberbully, The Capture).

The eight-part drama will see Leah McNamara (Normal People, Danny Boy), Vivian Oparah (I May Destroy You), Yasmin Monet Prince (Hanna, Unsaid Stories) and newcomer Isidora Fairhurst take on the roles of four friends whose dreams of the perfect summer holiday spiral into a dark and perilous adventure after they inadvertently cross paths with some of the most dangerous people in Europe.

A teaser shares: "Then You Run follows a close-knit group of rebellious London teenagers on a getaway in Rotterdam - but after the estranged father of Tara (McNamara) is discovered dead, they find themselves on the run across Europe with three kilos of heroin and a host of deadly criminals snapping at their heels.

"Leading the hunt against Tara and her childhood friends – reckless Stink (Oparah), sharp Ruth (Monet Prince) and loyal Nessi (Fairhurst) – is Tara’s uncle Reagan (Coyle), a notorious gangster haunted by his past who will stop at nothing to track down his missing cache of drugs.

"But Reagan isn’t the only person they should fear – because all the while a terrifying and mythical serial killer known only as ‘The Traveller’ draws closer, on a collision course with them all..."

Further casting includes Richard Coyle (Sabrina, The Fall) as Reagan are Cillian O’Sullivan (Vikings, The Blacklist) as Orin, Francis Magee (White Lines, Britannia) as Turi, Darren Cahill (Brassic, Vikings) as Darian and Christian Rubeck (What Happened to Monday) as The Traveller.

Gabriel Silver, Director of Commissioning, Drama, Sky Studios, said: “Ben Chanan’s adaptation of Then You Run propels us into a vibrant, genre-clashing story that gleefully writes its own rules. It is fantastic to be working with Kudos again on such a unique show and I’m looking forward to this landing on Sky in 2022.”

Karen Wilson, Managing Director at production company Kudos, said: “The four young womens’ hilarious relatability is the perfect antidote to the gritty absurdity of the gangster lifestyle and killing sprees peppered throughout the series, and we are incredibly excited to bring the unusual and offbeat world of Then You Run to Sky next year.”

Then You Run will be released on Sky and streaming service NOW in 2022.