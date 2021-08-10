Rhod Gilbert to replace Nick Knowles for DIY SOS Big Build Children In Need special

Rhod Gilbert is to host this year's Children In Need DIY SOS Big Build special.

The comedian and TV presenter will stand in for regular host Nick Knowles to front the one-off episode.

Advertisements

Nick will return to front the main series again in 2022.

The Children In Need special will see Rhod join the show's regular team of carpenter Mark Millar, plasterer Chris Freidiani, builder Jules Perryman and electrician Billy Byrne.

They'll be joined by playground engineer John O’Driscoll and local tradesmen and volunteers as they transform an empty two-and-a-half-acre field into an impressive ‘adventure camping site’ for St Michael’s Youth Project in Hull.

Rhod said: "It’s a great honour to step into Nick’s enormous steel toe-capped boots and be involved in Children in Need. I’m looking forward to joining the infamous DIY SOS team, and rallying an enormous group of local volunteers on a wonderfully ambitious and important project.

"After having tried my hand at over 30 jobs on my Work Experience TV programme, I’m hoping I may even be of some use around the site. My vis is high and my hat is hard, so bring it on.”

DIY SOS executive producer Paolo Proto added: "We are delighted to have Rhod join the team for this incredibly special build in Hull for St Michael’s Youth Project.

"We can’t wait to see him get his hands dirty, and we’ll need his humour and empathy as we transform an empty field into an adventure camping site that will benefit children and young people across Hull, for The Big Build BBC Children in Need special."

The two week build will take place in September with the show airing in November 2021 as part of Children In Need.

The presenter swap follows reports that Nick's job on the show was at risk after appearing in a TV advert.

Advertisements

A statement from the BBC said earlier this year: "Nick and the BBC have resolved the issue recently reported relating to Nick's commercial agreements and BBC guidelines.

"With the campaign still running, Nick will step back from the DIY SOS Children in Need special this year but will be back on our screens in 2022."