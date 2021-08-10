Mastermind start date confirmed with new host Clive Myrie

The BBC has confirmed the start date for the brand new series of Mastermind.

The returning series will be the first with new host Clive Myrie, who will be taking over from John Humphrys.

Clive is a BBC news journalist and a regular presenter of the BBC News at Six and Ten since 2010, as well as the BBC News Channel.

He will take charge of the iconic quiz competition when it begins on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer at 7:30PM on Monday, 23 August.

On signing up for the show, Clive said previously: “What a privilege it is to take on this new role.

"Mastermind with Magnus Magnusson formed the backdrop to my youth, and now to be at the helm is a dream come true. I’m excited and can’t wait to get stuck in.”

Prior to leaving in April, John Humphrys had hosted Mastermind since 2003.

Announcing his plans to depart in February of this year, he said: "I started 18 years ago — a very long time in the ephemeral world of showbiz. Now, after more than 750 shows, it really is time to finish."

Mastermind first aired on BBC One between 1972 and 1997 hosted by Magnus Magnusson. It then became a radio show on Radio 4 with Peter Snow.

Clive Anderson hosted a TV revival on the Discovery Channel in 2002 before it returned to the BBC on BBC Two with Humphrys.

For now, Mastermind continues with its Celebrity series on Saturday nights on BBC One. You can watch episodes online and catch up via the BBC iPlayer here.

Picture: Clive Myrie - (C) Hindsight/Hat Trick Productions - Photographer: William Cherry/Press Eye

