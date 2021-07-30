ITV has confirmed that Grantchester will return for a seventh series with filming underway.

With series 6 of Grantchester starting this autumn, production is already underway on series 7.

The next series will again see Robson Green returning as DI Geordie Keating and Tom Brittney as Grantchester’s Reverend Will Davenport.

A teaser shares: "This series is set in the long hot summer of 1959 and wedding season is in full swing in the Cambridgeshire village of Grantchester. As the Reverend Will Davenport unites happy couples in holy matrimony, Detective Inspective Geordie Keating is busy as ever investigating a range of local murder cases.

"With a new decade just around the corner, the question of what the future holds is on everyone's minds, not least Will's, but before the 50s roll over into the swinging sixties there are some crimes to solve and some life-changing decisions to be made that might change life in Grantchester forever."

Tessa Peake-Jones returns as Mrs. Chapman, Al Weaver as Leonard Finch, Kacey Ainsworth as Cathy Keating, Oliver Dimsdale as Daniel Marlowe, Nick Brimble as Jack Chapman, Melissa Johns as Miss Scott and Bradley Hall as Larry Peters.

GUest cast for the new series will include Charlotte Ritchie, Ellora Torchia, Emma Cunniffe, Janie Dee, Philip Whitchurch, Rowena King, Anna Wilson-Jones, Michael D. Xavier and many others.

Tom Brittney, who will also direct the third episode, said: "I’m thrilled to be back on set with my Grantchester family and back in our happy place.

"I’m also absolutely over the moon to be given the opportunity to direct an episode this series, it’s been a life ambition of mine and I can’t wait for the audience to see it (and also I can finally order Robson about!)."

Robson Green, added: "Great to be back in the world we all refer to as our ‘HAPPY PLACE.’ This new series is the best yet and is testament to the outstanding creative team that make this extraordinary, likeable, charming and entertaining tale what it is...Class!"

Adapted from the Grantchester Mysteries novels by James Runcie, the series was developed for television by Daisy Coulam. The new series will be written by Daisy Coulam, Louise Ironside, Richard Cookson, Tumi Belo and John Jackson.

For now you can watch Grantchester series 1 to 5 on ITV Hub here.

