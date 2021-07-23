ITV2 has announced brand new true crime series, The Social Media Murders.

Airing this autumn, the show will bring together a number of single films each featuring a shocking real crime involving young people.

Linking them all is the unsettling role social media played in bringing together the culprit and the victim.

Modern real life story-telling that puts the victim and their loved ones central to the narrative and draws on in the moment material harvested from social media accounts and mobile phone footage to immerse the viewer in events as they unfolded, providing a compelling yet cautionary insight into the experiences of young people affected by disturbing 21st-century crime and the dangers social media can pose...

The Murder of Grace Millane (W/T) will explore the tragic and disturbing story of the disappearance and killing of 22 year old Grace Millane - a British backpacker who went missing on a Tinder date in Auckland. The film will follow the subsequent search, the arrest of her killer and the court case that followed.

The Murder of Alex Rodda investigates an openly gay 15-year-old embarking on his first relationship, with an older farmer who wanted to conceal his attraction to guys. It started as Facebook flirting... But just six weeks later it ended in murder. Drawing on Alex’s family’s personal archive and interviews with loved ones to introduce us to the tragic young victim, this film demonstrates how the grooming process played out, first for a sexual relationship and then for murder, as Alex was led ultimately to his death.

Finally in The Murder of Molly McLaren, a relationship which began for Molly (pictured) and her boyfriend on Tinder and was storied by her on social media, ultimately saw social media used, following their split, by her ex to track her down, before murdering her.

The film will tell how when Molly ended the relationship after, her former boyfriend used social media to track her down - using a female friend’s account - before following her to, and

murdering her outside, her gym in a car park.

Today, Molly’s family would like her story to highlight the dangers of social media and feel that social media platforms’ should do more to protect users in order to prevent another tragedy.

The Social Media Murders will air on ITV2 this autumn.

