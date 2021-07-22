Rules of the Game cast and first look at new BBC One drama

BBC One has unveiled a first look and announced full casting for its new drama Rules of the Game.

Rules of the Game is a gripping four-part thriller about sexual politics in the modern workplace.

The new drama will star Maxine Peake (Three Girls, Silk) as Sam, a hard-headed manager at a family run business in the North West.

However, when Sam arrives at work one day to find a dead body in the office reception, she is forced to reckon with not only the murky behaviour in the present, but murderous secrets from the past as well.

Rules of the Game. Picture Shows: Maya (RAKHEE THAKRAR) - (C) The Forge - Photographer: Brian Sweeney

Rules of the Game. Picture Shows: DI Eve (SUSAN WOKOMA) - (C) The Forge - Photographer: Matt Squire

Rakhee Thakrar (Sex Education, Four Weddings and a Funeral [TV]) plays Maya, a new HR director who tries to shake up the old-fashioned lad culture and begins investigating historic cases of misconduct.

Alison Steadman (Gavin & Stacy, Life) plays Anita, a member of the board and the cold, hardened widower of narcissistic company founder, Harry.

Susan Wokoma (Enola Holmes, Truth Seekers) plays DI Eve Preston, an immensely driven, thick-skinned, no-nonsense detective who is investigating a case centred around the company.

Further cast includes Kieran Bew (Warrior), Ben Batt (Scott & Bailey), Callie Cooke (The Stranger), Katherine Pearce (Three Girls) and Zoe Tapper (Liar).

Rules Of The Game is written by Ruth Fowler with Jennifer Sheridan directing all four episodes.

Maxine Peake said: “What a glorious cast.

"Working alongside my fellow sisters each day, with their commitment and understanding towards Ruth Fowler’s script about sexual politics in the workplace, with Jennifer Sheridan directing, has reminded me once again why we need to keep fighting for more women to have a voice in the filmmaking process.”

Rules of the Game. Picture Shows: Anita (ALISON STEADMAN) - (C) The Forge - Photographer: Matt Squire

Rakhee Thakrar added: “It's been pure joy working with this cast, who all bring such authenticity, heart and humour to any scene.

"Maxine Peake in particular has been an absolute highlight as our lead.”

Rules of the Game will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2022 with an exact release date to be announced.

